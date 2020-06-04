StockMarketWire.com - Hotel and resort owner PPHE Hotel has warned that 'a large number of redundancies may be necessary' in the UK as it announced plans to open selected hotels across the Netherlands and the UK through a phased approach from June and July.
In a business update, the company said it is possible that a large number of redundancies may be necessary in the UK region to ensure the group's operational structure is 'fit for purpose' and is in line with guest demand for the short to medium term.
The phased reopening will be subject to customer demand and local government legislation and guidelines, and with a limited service offering, PPHE said.
Its flagship hotels Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam and Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London have remained open, with Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London open to essential workers.
In Croatia, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, Arena Hospitality Group d.d, in which PPHE Hotel holds a controlling ownership interest, has re-opened its campsites on the Istrian Peninsula.
The company said it anticipates further openings of selected hotels and resorts over the coming two weeks.
In Germany and Hungary, it reported that 'although demand remains subdued', a number of properties re-opened in May, adhering to social distancing rules with limited capacity.
PPHE Hotel confirmed that the previously announced £180m funding for development of art'otel london Hoxton has now completed, 'providing further financial liquidity'.
It said that written notice to proceed, under the building contract for art'otel london hoxton, has been served on Gear Construction UK.
President and chief executive Boris Ivesha said: 'We are continuing to adapt to the unprecedented environment. As the impact of Covid-19 begins to ease and restrictions are lifted, our focus now turns to gradually reopening our properties, creating growth opportunities and continuing to take active steps to maintain our financial position during periods of partial operations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
