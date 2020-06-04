StockMarketWire.com - Aston Martin said it would cut up to 500 jobs as the luxury carmaker looked to turnaround performance in the wake of falling sales.
The restructuring was expected to deliver, on an annualised basis, incremental operating cost savings of £10m - in addition to the £10m announced on 31 January 2020.
The costs of restructuring were expected to be about £12m in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: