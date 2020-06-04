StockMarketWire.com - Lookers said it would cut up to 1,500 jobs as the car dealership looked to close more of its sites in the UK amid plans to deliver savings of about £50m.
The move came as the company considered its future structure in light of potential demand, a smaller dealership estate and the structural changes taking place across the industry.
The one-off cash restructuring cost would be about £9m.
At 9:00am: [LON:LOOK] Lookers PLC share price was +2.08p at 25.38p
