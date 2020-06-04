StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened lower as it was revealed that business secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for COVID-19 after falling ill in parliament yesterday (3 June) and protestors in central London clashed with police into the early hours of this morning during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Across the Atlantic, President Trump has come under fire for his handling of the protests which have gripped the US for the past few days.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, or 19.93 points, to 6,362.48, while the FTSE 250 fell 0.3%, or 58.13 points, to 17,838.95.
Aston Martin reversed 6.5% to 64.4p after the luxury carmaker said it would cut up to 500 jobs in a bid to turn around performance in the wake of falling sales.
Euromoney gained 12.3% to 869p despite the information business reporting that first-half profit fell by nearly a quarter as the Covid-19 impact on its events business and ongoing headwinds in its asset management businesses weighed on performance.
LED lighting manufacturer Luceco has lit up 19.1% to 125p as it announced expected profit and cash generation in the first half of the year to be 'at least as strong' as that of last year, with adjusted operating profit expected to be at least in line with last year's £7.2m.
Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group has lost 5.3% to £13.14 as it reported a rise in net assets, but said that profit fell more than a third as valuations were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit fell 37% to £114.5m on-year. Young & Co.'s Brewery declined 4.8% to £10.95 on the news that the closure of its pubs for the final 10 days of the financial year due to COVID-19 and the preceding downturn in trade resulted in an estimated £13m shortfall in revenue.
In the 52 weeks to 30 March 2020, total group revenue was 'encouragingly' up 2.6% to £311.6m.
Pennon is 3% lower to £11.56 as the water utility group warned that it expects non-household revenue to reduce in 2020-21 as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19, with a risk from credit losses.
But it confirmed its £4.2bn sale of Viridor to KKK is on track for completion in early summer.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals is down 2.1% to £26.88 after announcing it had raised gross proceeds of £133.4m through the placing of shares at a discount.
IG Group nudged up 0.5% to 799p as the online trading platform said it expected revenue in the fourth quarter to top its previous guidance as 'high levels' of client activity continued to bolster trading fees.
PPHE Hotel is 0.4% higher to £12 on the news that it plans to open selected hotels across the Netherlands and the UK through a phased approach from June and July.
But the group warned that 'a large number of redundancies may be necessary' in the UK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
