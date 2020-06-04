StockMarketWire.com - Property franchiser The Property Franchise Group has announced that its franchisees have 'successfully resumed' all sales and lettings activity following the reopening of the housing market.
The company said that all physical viewings are being carried out in line with government advice, including the observation of hygiene measures and social distancing.
Franchisees, which includes Martin & Co and Ellise & Co 'have adapted well to the change in the operating model', the group reported.
The Property Franchise Group's property management activity, which accounts for around 49% of all management service fees revenue, has continued throughout the last three months with some new lettings activity being completed using virtual viewings.
At 9:20am: [LON:TPFG] Property Franchise Group Plc The share price was 0p at 187.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
