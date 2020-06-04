StockMarketWire.com - Premium carbonated mixers supplier Fever-Tree said the pace of recovery in its on-trade business would likely be gradual and cautious.
The off-trade channel continued to perform better than on-trade, rising 24% in the UK during the first month of lockdown.
For the four weeks to 18 April and the four weeks to the 16 May, on-year revenue in the US rose 98% and 96% respectively.
At 9:24am: [LON:FEVR] Fevertree Drinks PLC share price was +27.5p at 2107.5p
