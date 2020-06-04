StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan has announced the launch of COVID-19 antibody testing service hVIVO COVID Clear Test, following the successful completion of installation, testing and training.
The company said that hVIVO COVID Clear Test will be offered to large employer groups and channel partners, including GP networks, nursing services, health clinics and private hospitals, with samples to be tested in the company's London laboratory and results returned within 48 hours.
Open Orphan reported that the antibody tests, which utilise the Quotient MosaiQ system and MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray, will require a full blood draw.
Executive chairman of Open Orphan Cathal Friel said: 'hVIVO is a world class company with best in class scientists and facilities.
'We are very excited to be offering this service and I am confident our work will help large companies and clinics in the UK test their staff and patients to ensure the safety of all employees. I look forward to updating everyone on our progress in due course.'
At 9:38am: [LON:ORPH] share price was -0.1p at 14.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: