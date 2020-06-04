StockMarketWire.com - Employee services provider Personal has announced that chief financial officer Mike Dugdale will retire in September 2020 as chairman Mark Winlow confirmed it was paying out on COVID-19 claims.
In a statement, published ahead of its AGM, Winlow said: 'Like many companies, much of 2020 has been taken up with preparing for, and responding to, Covid-19, however, it is still too early to accurately assess its eventual impact on our clients, their employees and our business.'
He reported that the company has switched its salesforce to telesales to retain and recapture policyholders and has also introduced a new company-wide pandemic insurance product for its clients.
Winlow added: 'We are paying out on COVID-19 claims and supporting bereaved families and hospitalised policyholders through this difficult period.
'We continue to engage with clients, existing and new and I am pleased to announce that we are negotiating significant potential new Let's Connect and Insurance clients which are on-going despite the challenges of Covid-19.'
Personal announced that Dugdale has confirmed his intention to retire on 30 September this year and that Sarah Mace, the group financial controller and company secretary, will be appointed as interim chief financial officer on the same date.
Winlow said: 'We have enjoyed the benefit of Mike's broad experience for over seven years which has seen him contribute across a wide range of our activities.
'As well as establishing a very capable finance function, Mike has been at the vanguard of acquiring Innecto and Let's Connect and provided a strong link with our investors.'
