StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy Group further deferred its dividend in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision on the dividend would be reviewed following the publication of the company's interim results in September 2020.
The company said it had seen no significant financial impact from the coronavirus outbreak to date.
At 9:55am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was +1p at 179p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
