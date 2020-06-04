StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment has announced the completion of its loss portfolio transfer from Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG), following approval from the Texas Department of Insurance.
The group said the transfer provides reinsurance protection and limited adverse development cover for circa $95m of net reserves of three companies in HIIG - Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company and Great Midwest Insurance Company.
Group head of M&A Paul Corver said: 'This deal is indicative of a growing trend amongst established insurers and reinsurers to work with the major legacy players to address reserve volatility.
'Moreover, with the increasing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic on carriers' capital and rating requirements we are seeing a significant increase in demand for R&Q's structured approach to assuming legacy liabilities.'
Corver added: 'The pipeline remains very healthy and we expect to finalise further deals in the coming weeks regardless of the continuing disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.'
