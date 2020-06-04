StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences has announced that the chairman of its scientific advisory board, Dr Howard Weiner, has received a competitive research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate nasal anti-CD3 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The company has an exclusive license for nasal administration of anti-CD3 mAbs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston.
To date, it has successfully completed two phase one trials and intends to initiate two phase two trials with nasally and orally administered Foralumab shortly for treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis (pro-MS) and Crohn's disease, respectively.
Dr Weiner said: 'Nasal administration of Foralumab is a potentially revolutionary approach to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical animal studies have established that nasal administration of anti-CD3 can modulate brain microglia and ameliorate disease in animal models.
'This is a major scientific advancement that provides the basis to move forward with clinical development of nasally administered Foralumab in Alzheimer's disease.'
