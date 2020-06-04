StockMarketWire.com - Software development company Elecosoft said it expected that profit rose by a quarter in the first four months of the year even as revenue slipped owing to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the four-month period ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit was expected to have increased by 25%, with revenue down 3% on-year.
Recurring maintenance, support and subscription revenue for the period were 6% higher than the previous year equivalent.
At 10:07am: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was +3.5p at 80p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
