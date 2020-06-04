StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  809.70       +3.23%
Fresnillo                                768.00       +2.84%
Astrazeneca                             8734.00       +1.61%
Ashtead Group                           2516.00       +1.49%
International Consolidated Airlines      282.90       +1.33%
Informa                                  484.25       -4.41%
Intermediate Capital Group              1335.50       -3.64%
Pennon Group                            1153.50       -3.31%
Whitbread                               2565.00       -3.24%
Melrose Industries                       128.48       -3.03%

FTSE 250
Senior                                    90.48      +16.75%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         868.50      +12.21%
Hyve Group                               113.30       +8.21%
Coats Group                               57.60       +4.35%
Helios Towers                            167.60       +3.58%
Hammerson                                123.30      -10.49%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       65.55       -4.79%
Marston's                                 66.25       -4.12%
Workspace Group                          779.50       -3.71%
Wh Smith                                1151.00       -3.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
CyanConnode                                3.20      +45.45%
Petro Matad                                4.20      +37.70%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.28      +30.95%
Webis Holdings                             1.80      +28.57%
Proton Power Systems                      78.50      +26.61%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -24.00%
President Energy                           1.82      -23.96%
Argos Resources                            2.75      -19.59%
Stagecoach Theatre Arts                    2.75      -15.38%
Angus Energy                               0.95      -14.41%

Overall Market
