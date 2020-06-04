FTSE 100 Easyjet 809.70 +3.23% Fresnillo 768.00 +2.84% Astrazeneca 8734.00 +1.61% Ashtead Group 2516.00 +1.49% International Consolidated Airlines 282.90 +1.33% Informa 484.25 -4.41% Intermediate Capital Group 1335.50 -3.64% Pennon Group 1153.50 -3.31% Whitbread 2565.00 -3.24% Melrose Industries 128.48 -3.03% FTSE 250 Senior 90.48 +16.75% Euromoney Institutional Investor 868.50 +12.21% Hyve Group 113.30 +8.21% Coats Group 57.60 +4.35% Helios Towers 167.60 +3.58% Hammerson 123.30 -10.49% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 65.55 -4.79% Marston's 66.25 -4.12% Workspace Group 779.50 -3.71% Wh Smith 1151.00 -3.03% FTSE 350 Senior 90.48 +16.75% Euromoney Institutional Investor 868.50 +12.21% Hyve Group 113.30 +8.21% Coats Group 57.60 +4.35% Helios Towers 167.60 +3.58% Hammerson 123.30 -10.49% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 65.55 -4.79% Informa 484.25 -4.41% Marston's 66.25 -4.12% Workspace Group 779.50 -3.71% AIM CyanConnode 3.20 +45.45% Petro Matad 4.20 +37.70% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.28 +30.95% Webis Holdings 1.80 +28.57% Proton Power Systems 78.50 +26.61% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -24.00% President Energy 1.82 -23.96% Argos Resources 2.75 -19.59% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 -15.38% Angus Energy 0.95 -14.41% Overall Market CyanConnode 3.20 +45.45% Petro Matad 4.20 +37.70% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.28 +30.95% Webis Holdings 1.80 +28.57% Proton Power Systems 78.50 +26.61% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -24.00% President Energy 1.82 -23.96% Argos Resources 2.75 -19.59% Stagecoach Theatre Arts 2.75 -15.38% Angus Energy 0.95 -14.41%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -