StockMarketWire.com - House builder Taylor Wimpey said it had restarted construction on the majority of its sites in England and Wales, with Scottish sites preparing for a return of activity.
The company said it was on track to reach 'meaningful' production capacity from the end of June.
'Our priority however remains scaling up operations in a controlled, safe and responsible way and delivering high quality homes to our customers,' it added.
Taylor Wimpey said it had reopened the majority of its sales centres and show homes in England, operating an appointment only service and with social distancing protocols in place.
Resumption of trading in from sales centres in Scotland and Wales was hoped to occur by early July, pending government guidance.
Total completions in the 22 weeks to 31 May were 2,455, down from 4,052 on-year, reflecting the impact of site closures.
The UK net sales rate had increased to 0.51 for the week ending 31 May, down from 0.85 on-year, and was now 0.72 for the five months to 31 May, down from 0.99.
The UK order book had continued to increase, and, as at week ending 31 May its total value was about £2.78bn, up from £2.52bn on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
