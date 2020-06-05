StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Virgin Money UK said it had committed up to £12.5m of extra funding over the next year to its Unit Trust Managers joint venture with Standard Life Aberdeen.

Standard Life Abderdeen had also pledged £12.5m over the same timeframe.

The funding would support 'the strategic and customer proposition development' of the asset management joint venture.




