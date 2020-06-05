StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Virgin Money UK said it had committed up to £12.5m of extra funding over the next year to its Unit Trust Managers joint venture with Standard Life Aberdeen.
Standard Life Abderdeen had also pledged £12.5m over the same timeframe.
The funding would support 'the strategic and customer proposition development' of the asset management joint venture.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: