StockMarketWire.com - Engineering services company Wood Group said it was targeting a 40% reduction in its carbon emissions by 2030.
The company said it had to set a 'science-based target' to reduce its scope one and two greenhouse gas emissions over that time period, using 2019 figures as a baseline.
It added that it would formally submit its target to the Science Based Targets Initiative, a globally recognised body for corporate climate action.
'To achieve its commitment to a low carbon future, Wood will focus on global efficiencies including minimum standards to reduce carbon intensity from its sites, equipment and vehicle use, the increased utilisation of renewable energy sources and more sustainable procurement policies,' Wood said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
