StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineering group Renishaw said it would not pay a final dividend for its current financial year through June.
The company said it would review its position on dividends during the next fiscal year 'with the intention of reinstating the dividend as soon as it is appropriate to do so'.
Renishaw said it continued to closely manage its cost base, particularly in regard to labour costs, amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'Current trading remains in line with our expectations at the time of our trading update on 12 May,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
