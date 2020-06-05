StockMarketWire.com - Communications services provider Gamma Communications said it would stick with plans to recommend a final dividend as 'strong' growth in the first quarter of the year, had continued into the second quarter.
The company proposed a final dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019, of 7.0p a share, up from 6.2p.
'Although we have seen some impact on the rate of growth as a result of Covid-19 we remain positive about the prospects for the group both in 2020 and in the longer term,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: