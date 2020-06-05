StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator said chief executive Stephen Blyth had stood down from the role, with immediate effect.
Blyth would continue as a director in the position of founder and non-executive deputy chairman.
'Stephen's desire to step away from the role of CEO was previously announced last summer but given the prevailing circumstances he agreed to stay on as CEO,' the company said.
'Given health concerns, Stephen has decided that now is the right time for him to spend more time with his family.'
A formal process to appoint a new permanent CEO had commenced, which would include internal and external candidates, Xpediator said.
In the interim, existing executives Robert Ross and Danor Ionescu would cover the CEO role.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
