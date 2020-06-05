StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar group Revolution Bars launched an up to £15m equity raising to cut debt and help it weather the Covid-19 crisis.
New shares in the company were being offered at 20p each.
The raising was conditional on the company cancelling trading of its shares on the main board of the London Stock Exchange and switching to an AIM listing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
