StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had reached an agreement with activist investors, ending a battle over the future of the company.
Investor groups Harwood Capital and Bayford Group agreed to drop their takeover bid for the company in return for board representation.
Jeremy Brade, a partner at Harwood, and Jonathan Turner, chief executive of Bayford, would be appointed as representative non-executive directors.
As well as these intended appointments, two new independent non-executive directors would be appointed to the board prior to the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting in 2021, one of whom would assume the role of chairman, Fulcrum said.
At 8:56am: [LON:FCRM] Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd share price was 0p at 28p
