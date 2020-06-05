StockMarketWire.com - KAZ Minerals upgraded its mineral resources estimates for its Baimskaya copper project in Russia and raised its budget for the project to account for the increased costs.
The bankable feasibility study (BFS) had suffered disruptions following the Covid-19 outbreak, but was now expected to be completed by the end of the year, with capital expenditure guidance of $150m for 2020 remaining in place, the company said.
Work carried out to date, indicated a potential increase in mineral resources, leading to an extension of the mine life, from the previous guided of around 25 years, the company added.
The design capacity for the mineral concentrator was raised to 70mln tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of ore processed from 60 Mtpa.
KAZ Minerals also said it planned to ramp up the processing plant’s two lines in consecutive phases around 12 to 18 months apart, reducing the peak funding requirement when compared to a simultaneous startup.
As a result, the estimated capital budget for the Baimskaya project had increased to around $7 billion to account for the costings during the BFS work and the 'additional plant and equipment required to deliver increased ore volumes for the new concentrator design,' the company added.
At 9:04am: [LON:KAZ] Kaz Minerals PLC share price was -40.45p at 456.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: