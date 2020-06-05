StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused gold producer Trans-Siberian Gold said subsidiary AO Trevozhnoye Zarevo had secured a debt facility from PJSC VTB Bank.
The revolving credit facility line had a limit of $10m for a period of three years.
This agreement successfully refinanced an existing credit line with a limit of $5m expiring on 20 June.
The interest rate on the new facility had been reduced to 5.2% from 6.2% per annum.
At 9:13am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was +4.5p at 88.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
