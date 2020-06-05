StockMarketWire.com - London Southend Airport owner Stobart said it had completed a planned £100m share placement, at an issue price of 40p per share.
'We are delighted to have received support from both our existing shareholders and new investors for our equity issue, which will place the group on a sound financial footing going forwards,' chairman David Shearer said.
At 9:31am: [LON:STOB] Stobart Group Ltd share price was -24.92p at 44.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
