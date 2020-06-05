StockMarketWire.com - Advertising services company Bidstack said it had raised gross proceeds of £5.7m through an equity placing and subscription.
A total of 137.5m shares were placed at a price of 4p a share per, raising gross proceeds of £5.7m.
In addition, certain directors of the company and others had subscribed for a total of 5m new shares, raising gross proceeds of £200K, the company said.
At 9:31am: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was -1p at 4.63p
