StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht services provider GYG said it had signed two refit contracts with MB92 Group, worth a combined value of over €6m.
The two contracts were due to 'commence immediately in MB92 group's specialist facilities in Barcelona, Spain and La Ciotat, France,' the company said.
'GYG's operations in both shipyards are running as normal, with enhanced health and safety protocols in place, following a short closure of the yards during March and April,' it added.,
At 9:49am: [LON:GYG] GYG Plc share price was +8.5p at 77.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: