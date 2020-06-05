StockMarketWire.com - UK average house prices fell 0.2% in May to £237,808, according to lender Halifax.

The decline was shallower than market expectations of a 0.7% drop.

'This is the third successive monthly fall, though more modest than in April, and reflects a continued loss of momentum following what was a strong start to the year,' Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.


