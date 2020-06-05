StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival's German division AIDA said it had suspended all cruises with ports in the US and Canada for the entirety of 2020, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.
AIDA said travel in Europe was slowly restarting and that it was working on detailed plans for a speedy restart.
'However, as a result of the continuing effects of the coronavirus, the conditions for international travel to the US and Canada are not currently in place,' it said.
'In Canada, for example, cruise calls are not yet possible until the end of October, while in the US there is an entry stop for Europeans until further notice.'
At 1:09pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +134p at 1328.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: