StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                1409.50      +18.00%
International Consolidated Airlines      323.55      +12.27%
Melrose Industries                       144.63      +11.77%
Intermediate Capital Group              1416.00      +10.54%
M&G                                      163.93       +8.74%
Polymetal International                 1410.25       -5.79%
Fresnillo                                717.60       -5.18%
National Grid                            915.60       -2.99%
Pennon Group                            1100.50       -2.95%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6836.00       -2.87%

FTSE 250
Capita                                    46.29      +21.05%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       75.50      +13.28%
Wh Smith                                1325.50      +13.00%
Dixons Carphone                           91.40      +11.80%
Bodycote                                 717.75      +11.37%
Kaz Minerals                             458.90       -7.67%
Biffa                                    244.75       -6.76%
Plus500                                 1213.50       -5.64%
Centamin                                 148.38       -5.37%
Hochschild Mining                        185.15       -5.05%

FTSE 350
Capita                                    46.29      +21.05%
Carnival                                1409.50      +18.00%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       75.50      +13.28%
Wh Smith                                1325.50      +13.00%
International Consolidated Airlines      323.55      +12.27%
Kaz Minerals                             458.90       -7.67%
Biffa                                    244.75       -6.76%
Polymetal International                 1410.50       -5.78%
Plus500                                 1213.50       -5.64%
Centamin                                 148.38       -5.37%

AIM
Kodal Minerals                             0.07      +58.82%
Fastjet                                    0.17      +47.83%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +33.33%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       14.00      +33.33%
China New Energy                           3.95      +29.51%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   4.38      -22.22%
Argos Resources                            2.60      -18.75%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.68      -18.18%
GETECH Group                              15.00      -16.67%
Hunters Property                          51.50      -16.26%

Overall Market
Kodal Minerals                             0.07      +58.82%
Countrywide                               94.45      +50.52%
Fastjet                                    0.17      +47.83%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06      +33.33%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       14.00      +33.33%
Stobart Group                             48.05      -30.56%
Management Consulting Group                0.18      -25.00%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   4.38      -22.22%
Argos Resources                            2.60      -18.75%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.68      -18.18%