FTSE 100 Carnival 1409.50 +18.00% International Consolidated Airlines 323.55 +12.27% Melrose Industries 144.63 +11.77% Intermediate Capital Group 1416.00 +10.54% M&G 163.93 +8.74% Polymetal International 1410.25 -5.79% Fresnillo 717.60 -5.18% National Grid 915.60 -2.99% Pennon Group 1100.50 -2.95% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6836.00 -2.87% FTSE 250 Capita 46.29 +21.05% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 75.50 +13.28% Wh Smith 1325.50 +13.00% Dixons Carphone 91.40 +11.80% Bodycote 717.75 +11.37% Kaz Minerals 458.90 -7.67% Biffa 244.75 -6.76% Plus500 1213.50 -5.64% Centamin 148.38 -5.37% Hochschild Mining 185.15 -5.05% FTSE 350 Capita 46.29 +21.05% Carnival 1409.50 +18.00% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 75.50 +13.28% Wh Smith 1325.50 +13.00% International Consolidated Airlines 323.55 +12.27% Kaz Minerals 458.90 -7.67% Biffa 244.75 -6.76% Polymetal International 1410.50 -5.78% Plus500 1213.50 -5.64% Centamin 148.38 -5.37% AIM Kodal Minerals 0.07 +58.82% Fastjet 0.17 +47.83% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 14.00 +33.33% China New Energy 3.95 +29.51% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 4.38 -22.22% Argos Resources 2.60 -18.75% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.68 -18.18% GETECH Group 15.00 -16.67% Hunters Property 51.50 -16.26% Overall Market Kodal Minerals 0.07 +58.82% Countrywide 94.45 +50.52% Fastjet 0.17 +47.83% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 +33.33% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 14.00 +33.33% Stobart Group 48.05 -30.56% Management Consulting Group 0.18 -25.00% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 4.38 -22.22% Argos Resources 2.60 -18.75% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.68 -18.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
