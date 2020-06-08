StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Easyjet announced that Charles Gurassa, deputy chairman and senior independent director would be stepping down from the board later this year.
The company also said Andy Martin, independent non-executive director and chair of the finance committee, would also step down.
The move was in line with corporate governance best practise after both Gurassa and Martin had served on the board for nine years.
Andy Martin will step down on 31 August 2020. Charles Gurassa had agreed to stay on until 31 December 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
