StockMarketWire.com - Contracts for difference trading house Plus500 said it had continued to see record levels of customer trading activity amid heightened levels of market volatility.
Profit and revenue for the full year was currently expected to be in-line with consensus expectations, as revised following a trading update on 28 April.
The company said it had added 100,574 new customers since the start of the second quarter, already ahead of its expectations for the entire quarter, and in excess of the 82,951 customers added in the first quarter.
'Performance across the company's financial and operational KPIs remains strong, with the group continuing to attract significant numbers of new customers at an attractive cost, and increased levels of activity from existing customers,' Plus500 said.
Revenue from customer income remained at record levels, with the company generating about $249.0m in the second quarter to date.
'However, in recent weeks, most particularly, the week ended 5 June, the company's customer trading performance for the year now represents a gain for customers and consequently total revenue for the second quarter to date stands at approximately $102.5m,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
