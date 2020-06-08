StockMarketWire.com - Investment Trust Edinburgh Worldwide pulled its interim dividend even as performance topped its benchmark as net assets rose 16.4% in the first half of the year.
Over the six month period, net asset value per share increased by 16.4% while the comparative index - S&P Global Small Cap Index total return - declined by 12.9%.
Performance was led by an uptick in shares of Tesla, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Teladoc, and Ocado.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
