StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust The Law Debenture Corporation said it expected its full-year dividend to be 'at least equal' to that of last year.
The company also said it would be moving to quarterly dividend payments.
A first interim dividend of 6.5p a share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020, would be paid in July.
Further interim dividends of 6.5p a share were expected to be paid in October 2020 and in January 2021.
That would take the full year 2020 dividend to be at least equal to 2019 dividend of 26p a share.
The company paying quarterly dividends would help to provide its shareholders with greater regularity of dividend income, which it hoped would prove 'attractive to new and existing shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
