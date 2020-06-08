StockMarketWire.com - Tools and equipment hire company Speedy Hire said its revenue had fallen sharply in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, though trading had steadily improved during May.
Revenue in April slumped 35% on year, though the drop wasn't as steep as the company had feared, it said.
'Activity levels have steadily improved during May as lockdown measures have eased and customers have returned to work,' Speedy Hire said.
'As a result, hire revenue for the week ended 5 June 2020 was around 17% lower than the prior year.'
About a third of the company's staff remained furloughed at 5 June, down from around 50% in April.
Speedy Hire said it had 'a strong balance sheet and substantial unutilised banking facilities' and could operate within its existing debt facilities and covenant tests during a prolonged period of reduced trading activity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
