StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said it expected to post underlying annual earnings above current market expectations.
Invoiced revenue for the 2020 financial year, as at 5 June, had fallen to £97.2m, down from £102.5m on-year, with an order book for the remainder of the year of £10.6m, down from £16.4m.
'As a result we now anticipate that underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will be above the market's current expectations,' UP Global Sourcing said.
Net bank debt at 5 June 2020 was £2.6m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
