StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineer TP said it had completed the first phase of a modular gas production project for which construction kicked off last month.
Engineers at the company's Portsmouth technology centre had commissioned a single modular system that produced both oxygen and hydrogen at ultra-high purity levels.
The system produced five normal cubic metres of oxygen from 10 litres of water each hour over a 10-hour test period, under trial conditions, equating to about six litres of liquid oxygen per hour.
It also produced about one kilogramme of fuel-cell grade hydrogen per hour at a pressure of 10 bar.
'This trial has met all the objectives of the first phase of the programme and TP is already engaged with third parties to specify field-deployable systems for the next phase of development,' the company said.
'The group believes that there are many potential applications for the systems, although it is not expected that this programme will have a material impact on the financial performance of the group this year.'
'The ultra-high purity oxygen product has applications in medical facilities, analysis and testing laboratories, nuclear energy, space, semiconductors and other ultra-clean manufacturing processes.'
'Fuel-cell grade hydrogen has widespread potential in the emerging renewable energy field.'
'Gases like this are typically available in bottled form and this system would provide a self-contained and local source that is independent of the external supply chain.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
