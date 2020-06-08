StockMarketWire.com - Gas producer Energean said work had recommenced on the Energean Power Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) in Singapore's Admiralty Yardin on 2 June.
The company also said the subsea installation, which provided a way to produce hydrocarbons from areas not easily developed by the use of an offshore platform, was also progressing as planned.
The key FPSO activities that would be required to achieve first gas included topsides integration and commissioning activities in Singapore, which were expected to take approximately ten months.
That would be followed by the FPSO tow to the Karish field in Israel and subsequent mooring, hook-up and commissioning of the FPSO expected to take up to four months.
