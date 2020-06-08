StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had signed a collaboration agreement with the the UK's Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC)
The centre was a not-for-profit organisation established to provide the UK's first strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability.
The five-year agreement would involve the organisations working together to enable the manufacture of viral vector based vaccines, including for Covid-19.
Both parties were original members of the Oxford University manufacturing consortium focussed on scaling-up the manufacture of the adenovirus vector based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, which had entered clinical trials at multiple sites in the UK.
AstraZeneca had now taken over global responsibility for the manufacturing, development and distribution for AZD1222, with an initial clinical and commercial supply agreement for multiple batches signed between AstraZeneca and Oxford Biomedica on 28 May.
VMIC would provide manufacturing equipment for Oxford Biomedica to rapidly equip two new manufacturing suites within Oxford Biomedica's new commercial manufacturing centre, Oxbox, located in Oxford.
That would provide significant additional manufacturing capacity and enable further scale up for AZD1222 from the summer of 2020 as needed to help supply UK and European vaccine demand.
The suites could also potentially be utilised for other viral vector vaccine candidates
Oxford Biomedica would provide training and technical assistance to VMIC staff to accelerate the operational readiness and manufacturing capabilities for vaccine candidates at VMIC's new manufacturing site located at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.
The VMIC facility was due to open in mid-2021, a year ahead of schedule.
