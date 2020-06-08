StockMarketWire.com - Security services provider Croma Security Solutions said the impact of Covid-19 had been 'light,' primarily only affecting the retail elements of the business.
The company said it expected to generate earnings (EBITDA), for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, of at least £1.6m. But added that there was a 'reasonable expectation' that the actual outcome would be higher.
'We expect to complete this financial year in a good position and to be able to step up activity in the coming year taking advantage of demand for our new front of house concept PROception and any weaknesses in the market as a result of Covid-19,' the company said.
At 8:10am: [LON:CSSG] Croma Security Solutions Group share price was +7.5p at 78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
