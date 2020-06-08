StockMarketWire.com - Cuba-focused investment company Ceiba Investments said performance of its Miramar trade centre had topped that of last year in five months through May.
The company also said it expected the 'Melia Trinidad Peninsula' hotel to open by the end of third quarter of 2021 as Cuba was close to announcing a staged reopening of its tourism and national borders.
With no deaths reported in the last week and 11 of its provinces reporting the absence of new cases during the last 15 days, it was anticipated that Cuba is close to announcing a staged reopening of its tourism industry and national borders, the company said.
During the first five months of 2020, the operational results of the Miramar Trade Centre surpassed the results during the same period in 2019.
An aggregate amount in excess of US$40m had been invested in the Cuban hotel joint venture TosCuba S.A. and the construction of its 400 room luxury beachfront "Melia Trinidad Peninsula" hotel was now more than halfway completed and expected to open by the end of Q3 2021, the company said.
At 8:18am: [LON:CBA] share price was 0p at 60.5p
