StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Crossword Cybersecurity said its consulting division had signed a three-year contract with Agria Pet Insurance.
Crossword's 'Virtual Chief Information Security Officer' managed service would be used by Agria to improve its cyber security posture, the company said.
The new contract would see Agria gain 'regular testing of its cyber security processes and technology, helping the company minimise its security risks, ensure continued compliance with latest regulations relevant to the sector,' it added.
At 8:23am: [LON:CCS] share price was 0p at 305p
