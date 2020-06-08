StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Hummingbird Resources said it had signed a binding heads of terms agreement to acquire the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea, from Cassidy Gold Corp. 'Kouroussa is a high grade, high margin project with a number of similarities and synergies with Yanfolila which we are confident we can harness to our advantage,' the company said. Under the terms of the deal, Hummingbird would pay an initial £10m through the issuance of 35,248,441 shares at a price of 28.4p, currently representing 9.1% of the enlarged share capital.
The company also agreed to pay a deferred consideration of £10 for every ounce of gold reserve published in excess of 400K ounces, subject to a maximum of 1m ounces. Cassidy would retain a 2% net smelter royalty on all gold sales by or on behalf of the company over and above the first 200K ounces of its production and sales up to a maximum of 2.2m ounces of production and sales. 'Our plan is to spend the next 6 months refining the detailed engineering and design of the project whilst initiating construction and ordering long lead items, with an aggressive timetable to try to accelerate the build and pour gold within two years of the acquisition,' the company added.
At 8:30am: [LON:HUM] Hummingbird Resources share price was +0.75p at 26.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
