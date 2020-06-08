StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca fell after Bloomberg News reported that the pharma giant had approached rival Gilead about a potential merger.
The companies were not in formal talks as AstraZeneca didn't specify terms for any deal, while Gilead had yet to mad a decision on how to proceed, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Gilead, however, appeared more intent on pursuing its deal strategy on partnerships and smaller acquisitions rather than selling or merging with another big pharmaceutical company, according to the report.
At 8:49am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -218.5p at 8208.5p
