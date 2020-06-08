StockMarketWire.com - People-screening technology group Thruvision posted a full-year loss after rising sales were offset by administrative costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £1.5m, compared to losses of £2.1m on-year. Revenue rose 34% to £8.0m.
The company said the Covid-19 pandemic was 'changing the security industry landscape' by prioritising the need for 'safe distance' security screening technology like its own.
'We have had a positive year, albeit affected in the latter stages by the Covid-19 pandemic,' chief executive Colin Evans said.
'Our three key markets of profit protection, customs and, most recently, aviation have all performed well, validating our decision to place our focus in these areas.'
'I have been encouraged by the increased interest in our technology and resulting new sales opportunities in recent weeks.'
'Our broadening product range, robust balance sheet and the strength of our sales pipeline mean we are well positioned to continue to trade through this difficult period and we remain confident about our medium-term prospects.'
At 9:10am: [LON:THRU] Thruvision Group Plc share price was +0.2p at 19.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
