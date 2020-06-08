StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic materials manufacturer Surface Transforms said it had been chosen as a sole supplier of carbon ceramic brake discs on the recently launched Koenigsegg Gemera motor vehicle.
The lifetime value of the contract was in excess of £5m, with a start of production in mid 2022 completing in mid-2027.
Revenue was expected to be generated broadly evenly over the contract with around £1m per year being recognised in each of the four mid-programme years commencing 2023.
The four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera was launched at the 2020 Geneva motor show and had a hybrid propulsion system.
At 9:14am: [LON:SCE] Surface Transforms PLC share price was +2.25p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
