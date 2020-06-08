StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Trans-Siberian Gold increased its final dividend after higher production helped boost its revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell 26% to $12.6m because the company had benefited from an inventory impairment reversal in the previous year.
Revenue rose 5.5% to $63.1m amid a 3.2% rise in production to 43,479 ounces.
Trans-Siberian Gold declared a final dividend of $0.023 per share, up from $0.009 on-year.
The company said Covid-19 was having a limited impact on operations in 2020 to date, with production uninterrupted.
It reiterated its full-year 2020 gold production guidance of 38,000-to-42,000 ounces.
At 9:27am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was -5p at 81.5p
