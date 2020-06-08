StockMarketWire.com - Videogames developer and publisher Frontier Developments said momentum had continued into its current fiscal year.
The company also said provided an update on performance, with revenue, profit expected to be below that of last year.
Revenue was expected at £76m, down from £89m a year earlier, and operating profit was expected to be at least £16m, down from £19.4m on-year.
The company in May said full-year revenue was expected above the top end of prior guidance of £73m and operating profits materially ahead of the £13m upper band.
Looking ahead to the current fiscal year, the company suggested that momentum had continued.
'We've started FY21 strongly with our current portfolio of games continuing to do very well,' the company said. In this financial year we also have Planet Coaster coming to consoles and we plan to announce and release two great third party games. In addition, we have Elite Dangerous: Odyssey putting boots on the ground in Q1 calendar 2021,' it added.
At 9:30am: [LON:FDEV] Frontier Developments PLC share price was -11p at 1929p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
