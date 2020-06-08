StockMarketWire.com - Environmental engineering and renewable energy solutions provider Bion said it expected to swing to a profit as new business wins bolstered performance.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, the company expected to report a pre-tax profit of approximately MYR0.71m, compared with a loss of MYR13.65m on-year, and revenue was expected to rise to approximately MYR24.0m from MYR1.92m.
The company said it had commenced resuming its operations in a phased manner following the announcement from the Government of Malaysia to ease some restrictions.
The company was 'confident' it would have sufficient cash to remain viable during the ongoing pandemic.
At 9:43am: [LON:BION] share price was 0p at 2.5p
