StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Vast Resources said a third shipment of equipment had arrived at its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
The shipment included underground rock loader and mining jackhammers, which arrived at the project site over the weekend.
Fourth and fifth shipments, containing remaining underground loaders, pneumatic loaders, ceramic filters and hydro cyclones, were expected on 13 July.
A sixth shipment, containing slurry pumps, was expected on 17 July.
At 9:49am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.04p at 0.26p
