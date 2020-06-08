StockMarketWire.com - Logistics services provider DX Group said it had launched its new, expanded centre in Ipswich, as part of its plans to grow its express delivery services in East Anglia.
The move to larger premises increased the express division's collection and delivery capability in the region, and would improve its service to both existing and new customers.
At 9:50am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was +0.5p at 13p
